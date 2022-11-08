Election 2022: Erie home-rule ballot question passing by close margin

Updated at 10:03 p.m.

ERIE — Ballot Question 3E, which would make Erie a home-rule municipality, was nearly dead even Tuesday night, with 2,607 votes for and 2,574 votes against.

Home-rule government, which bases government on a charter written by local citizens rather than state statute, is the norm for 93% of Colorado’s population. Erie is the biggest municipality in the state to not be governed by home rule.

If home rule passes, it could give Erie the opportunity to establish a broader tax base with excise taxes not available to a statutory municipality, use taxes that the state doesn’t collect and the establishment of different property tax limits. It could also give the city greater control over zoning issues.

Erie residents are also voting to elect a nine-member home-rule commission. If home rule passes, the commission will spend the next year drafting a town charter with the plan of bringing it before the voters in 2023.

This story will be updated as more votes are tabulated.