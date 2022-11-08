Election 2022: 3 Weld school issues leading in votes

GREELEY — Funding issues on the ballot in three Weld County school districts were leading in vote tallies Tuesday, according to statistics from the county’s Clerk and Recorder office.

“Yes” votes more than doubled “no” votes in School District 6 for Ballot Issue 4A, a mill-levy override in School District 6. That issue was winning 16,784 to 7,929 just after 9 p.m.

For two ballot issues in Weld County School District RE-4, the margins were narrower. Ballot issue 4B was being approved 8,288 to 6,786, while Ballot Issue 4C was winning 8,347 votes to 6,727

In Brighton-based Adams County School District 27, which includes parts of Weld and Broomfield counties, the Weld County Clerk and Recorder reported that Ballot Issue 5B was trailing 119-102, but when coupled with Adams County totals, the issue was passing 3,632 to 2,911. Results from Broomfield County were unavailable at 9:30 p.m.

In District 6, the existing voter-approved 10-mill levy, which was scheduled to expire in 2023, would be extended through 2033 when the tax will sunset. The district has said the revenue will go toward competitive wages, hiring adequate staff, and preserving the program that allows any student to enroll in college-level courses at Aims Community College, the University of Northern Colorado and other available higher-educational institutions at no cost to their families. It would also provide updates to student textbooks, learning materials, and curriculum; maintain facilities, continue upgrades to safety and security systems and practices, including staff training; and allocate mill-levy override revenues based on student count to district charter schools authorized as of July 1.

Both ballot issues in Weld County School District No. RE-4 marked the district’s third attempt at passage.

Ballot issue 4B would increase the district’s debt by $271 million, with a repayment cost of up to $495 million, and increase taxes by up to $198 million annually to acquire, build, repair, equip and improve the district’s capital assets. for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, repairing, equipping and improving district capital assets. Included in the district’s priority list are construction of two new elementary schools and a new middle school, the expansion of the middle and high schools in Severance and Windsor Charter Academy, and a new career and technical education center at Severance High School.

Ballot Issue 4C would increase taxes in School District RE-4 up to $5 million annually, with half the stated annual amount to be phased in over two years for competitive pay for teachers and support staff and for startup and staffing costs for new facilities.

For the eighth time since 2000, School District 27J asked voters to support schools at the ballot box, and each time voters rejected mill-levy overrides for budget items such as staffing, educational programs, teacher pay and instructional needs. The district is third from last statewide in per-student funding.

This time, the district is asking for a $17.74 million mill-levy override, which would mean a $55.60 property-tax increase per $100,000 of home value. To save money, the district had cut funding to several programs and moved to a four-day school week. Besides increasing salaries, Ballot Issue 5B’s tax increase would pay for armed guards at elementary schools.

This story will be updated as more votes are tabulated.