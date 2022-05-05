Boulder County to consider new ignition-resistant construction regs

BOULDER — The Boulder County Commission will consider a new set of regulations for ignition-resistant construction in the eastern portion of the county during its meeting Thursday, May 12.

The online public hearing will begin at 11:30 a.m. To register, visit www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_14aKh9fKR0q4CJTzcWTWtQ.

“This update has been prompted by recent wildfires, including the Marshall Fire,” according to a country notice.

A staff report is expected to be made available by Thursday evening.