Numerous NoCo, Boulder Valley companies make manufacturing awards finalists list

Multiple companies from around Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley have been named finalists in the 2022 Colorado Manufacturing Awards. The program recognizes manufacturers and people across multiple manufacturing industries.
About a third of all finalists come from Boulder County and north.
Winners in each of the categories will be named April 7 at a gala in Denver.
Finalists, by category, are listed here:
Advanced Machining & Manufacturing Award
Sundyne, Arvada.
Hirsh Precision, Boulder.
Focused on Machining, Louviers.
Colorado Manufacturing Woman of the Year
Diana Hall, ActivArmor.
Heather Bulk, Special Aerospace Services.
Karen Hertz, Holidaily Brewing Co.
Innovative Product of the Year
Veil Intimates, Denver.
Roxbox Containers, Denver.
Geyser Systems, Montrose.
Consumer Brand of the Year
Tailwind Nutrition, Durango.
Xero Shoes, Broomfield.
Mountain Racing Products, Grand Junction.
Building/Construction Manufacturer of the Year
Studio Shed, Louisville.
Roxbox Containers, Denver.
Modstreet, Durango.
Aerospace Manufacturer of the Year
S&DC Corp. / MBK Machine, Longmont.
Barber-Nichols, Arvada.
Armite Lubricants, Lafayette.
Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year
AlloSource, Centennial.
Leiters, Englewood.
Tolmar, Fort Collins.
Industrial/Equipment Manufacturer of the Year
Snaptron, Windsor.
Wire Experts Group / Rubadue, Loveland.
Right Stuff Equipment, Denver.
Energy/Transportation Manufacturer of the Year
Solid Power, Louisville.
Wire Experts Group / Rubadue, Loveland.
Lightning eMotors, Loveland.
Food Brand/Co-Packer Manufacturer of the Year
Trisco Foods, Colorado Springs.
Bobo’s, Boulder.
Meati Foods, Louisville.
Colorado Winery of the Year
Carboy Winery, Littleton.
Sauvage Spectrum, Palisade.
atōst, Golden.
Craft Distillery of the Year
Laws Whiskey House, Denver.
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Denver.
Copper Sky Distillery, Longmont.
Cannabis Manufacturer of the Year
ECS Brands, Boulder.
NuVue Pharma, Pueblo.
Craft Brewery of the Year
Sanitas Brewing Co., Boulder
Denver Beer Co. / Cerveceria Colorado, Denver.
Crooked Stave, Denver.
Holidaily Brewing Co., Golden.
Colorado Winery of the Year
