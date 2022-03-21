Larimer County to pause pot-business licensing

FORT COLLINS — The Larimer County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to impose a moratorium on licensing for new marijuana businesses, and county staff and officials will use the pause to examine Larimer’s regulatory framework.

The moratorium applies only to businesses in the unincorporated parts of Larimer County.

There are four active licenses in unincorporated Larimer County, two for retail sales and two for cultivation facilities — the maximum allowed for each of these business types — and county officials say there’s a possibility that one cultivation license could soon become available.

“It’s been a while, and I think it’s good practice to look at regulations after a certain amount of time to ensure they align with community values and this is what our community wants,” Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens said in a prepared statement.

Should the board not vote to repeal the moratorium before, the licensing pause is set to expire Jan. 15, 2023.