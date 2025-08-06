DMC Global reports 9% revenue drop in Q2

BROOMFIELD — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), a Broomfield-based manufacturer of products for the energy, industrial and building-products markets, reported a 9% drop in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30.

The company recorded revenue of $155.5 million, down from $171.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to DMC totaled $116,000, down 97% from $4 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $13.5 million, down 6% from the first quarter and down 30% versus the year-ago period, but above management’s guidance range of $10 million to $13 million.

Sales at Arcadia, DMC’s architectural building products business, totaled $62 million, down 5% sequentially and down 11% from a year ago.

“Last year’s second quarter benefitted from strong demand for high-end residential and commercial exterior products,” according to a DMC Global press release. “As previously discussed and expected, the high-end residential market has been significantly weaker in the current year, reflecting persistently high interest rates and generally lower construction activity.”

DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy-products business, reported second quarter sales of $66.9 million, up 2% sequentially and down 12% compared with the second quarter of 2025.

“The year-over-year decline principally reflects lower pricing and softer demand in DynaEnergetics’ core U.S. unconventional market,” the company said.

At NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business, sales totaled $26.6 million, down 5% sequentially and up 6% compared with the second quarter of 2024.

“During the quarter, we focused on executing our operational and commercial strategies,” James O’Leary, DMC’s president and CEO, said in a written statement. “We concurrently made important progress on improving our financial position. Total debt was reduced by 17% year to date, and we amended our credit facility in June to enhance our financial flexibility as we prepare for the possible acquisition of the remaining 40% stake in Arcadia in late 2026.

DMC’s stock closed at $8.19, Tuesday, up 41 cents. The stock was down $1.37, or 16.73%, to $6.81, in mid-day trading Wednesday.

