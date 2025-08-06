Trimble stock gains amid heightened outlook

WESTMINSTER — Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), a Westminster-based industrial-technology company, reported a modest revenue gain for the second quarter but a strong outlook for the remainder of 2025.

That helped the company’s stock price climb $1.43 Wednesday, to $84.13, a gain of 1.73%.

Second-quarter revenue totaled $875.7 million, up 1% from $870.8 million for the same period a year ago. Net income totaled $89.2 million, down from $1.3 billion a year ago. Both exceeded analysts’ expectations.

SPONSORED CONTENT

But the company is raising its full-year guidance.

“In the second quarter, the Trimble team delivered record annualized recurring revenue of $2.21 billion and surpassed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Our results reflect ongoing momentum in the business and continued validation of our Connect & Scale strategy,” Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble, said in a written statement. “We are raising our full year 2025 guidance, reflecting our first half’s performance and underlying business momentum.”

Full-year 2025 guidance reflects the closing of the Mobility divestiture, which closed on Feb. 8.

on Facebook on LinkedIn