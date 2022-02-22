Banner Fort Collins Medical Center designated as Level 4 Trauma Center

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has designated Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, 4700 Lady Moon Drive in south Fort Collins, a Level 4 Trauma Center.

The designation is based upon resources available and meeting established state standards.

“Like an emergency room, a trauma center can care for patients with acute injuries including broken bones, cuts, and other illnesses,” Jason Collins, Banner emergency room nursing director, said in a written statement. “But it can also care for the most critical patients who often have multiple injuries suffered in falls, car accidents or violence. These patients often require care from specialists from multiple disciplines across the hospital. It’s all about being able to provide the most comprehensive level of care to patients.”

According to information provided by the hospital, to receive the trauma-center designation, the hospital team developed written policies and procedures, acquired specific supplies and equipment, created a process for ongoing improvements and offered continuing education related to trauma care.

“This verification signifies the hospital’s commitment to providing not only excellent emergency medical care, but also excellent care required by someone experiencing a traumatic injury,” said Dr. Sam Saltz, a Banner general surgeon and trauma medical director at the hospital. “Banner Fort Collins does an excellent job of seeing patients in a timely and efficient manner compared to national averages.”

The Banner Fort Collins emergency room has a “door to doc” time (the time it takes for a patient who has registered to be seen by a provider) of seven minutes, according to Collins. The national average is 40 minutes.

The hospital joins others in the region with trauma center designations, which in Colorado can range from Level 1 to Level 5.

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, there are no Level 1 trauma facilities. At Level 2 are Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

At Level 3 are Avista Adventist Medical Center in Louisville, Longmont United and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Banner McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and UCHealth Greeley Hospital.

Banner Fort Collins and Estes Park Medical Center are at Level 4.

UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, UCHealth Harmony Road Emergency Room in Fort Collins and Banner North Colorado Emergency Care in Greeley are rated as non-designated trauma facilities.