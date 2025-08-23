Wholeness Center adds psilocybin treatments

FORT COLLINS — Wholeness Center, a Fort Collins mental-health clinic, has received state licensure to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy.

The clinic claims in a news release to be Colorado’s “first clinic where psychedelic services and integrative psychiatry operate under one roof.”

With the 2022 passage of Colorado Proposition 122: Natural Medicine Health Act, Colorado voters decriminalized the possession and use of certain psychedelic plants and fungi and set the stage for the use of psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin in research, spiritual and therapeutic settings.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Our co-located model means clients never have to choose between cutting-edge psychedelic care and trusted medical support. Everything is here, working together for whole-person healing,” Wholeness Center co-founder Scott Shannon said in the release.

on Facebook on LinkedIn