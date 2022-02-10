Community First Foundation to hold informational session for nonprofits

Colorado Gives Day in 2021 generated a record $2.7 million for Northern Colorado nonprofits, and the Community First Foundation is gearing up for the 2022 program, with an information session for nonprofits new to the campaign.

Nonprofits that have not yet participated in Colorado Gives Day are invited to an informational “Coffee Chat,” Feb. 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration is available here.

Enrollment for Colorado Gives Day 2022 begins March 1. The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado serves as regional champion for Colorado Gives Day.