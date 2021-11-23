Apple manager joins JumpCloud

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has hired Joel Rennich as the company’s head of device identity.

Rennich spent a decade as an enterprise systems engineer manager at Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), according to a JumpCloud news release.

“All of us at JumpCloud extend a warm welcome to Joel, who brings deep expertise around device identity to our product development,” JumpCloud chief product officer Jagadeesh Kunda said in the release. “Joel is one of the industry’s leading thought leaders and engineers for conditional access policies and other technologies and approaches critical to Zero Trust. He will help us deepen and expand our Zero Trust security strategy across network, device, and user attestation and play a critical role in the architecture, design, and implementation of the JumpCloud platform at scale across all [operating systems] and diverse IT environments.”

Zero Trust is an IT security framework that requires all interior and exterior users to be authenticated.

“JumpCloud’s directory platform is unique in its delivery of identity access capabilities and device management across Apple, Windows, and Linux devices,” Rennich said in the release. “This gives administrators using JumpCloud a robust platform to adopt Zero Trust models, solving ITs most pressing needs to secure remote and hybrid work.”

