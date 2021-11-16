Bolder Industries partners with Liberty Tire Recycling

BOULDER — Sustainable tire and plastic solutions company Bolder Industries has partnered with Liberty Tire Recycling, the biggest tire recycler in the world, to provide immediate raw materials to rubber, plastic, and petrochemical businesses.
Bolder Industries recycles end-of-life tires into sustainable carbon black, petrochemicals, steel and power. It uses 60 million tires per year and plans to gradually ramp that up over the next decade. The agreement with Liberty, which recycles more than 200 million tires per year, will ensure a reliable source for Bolder Industries, according to information from a press statement.
“Liberty Tire Recycling and Bolder Industries are here to provide full-scale opportunities to tire manufacturers who have committed to recycled content and sustainability goals. Bolder Industries is leading the solution for historically devastating end-of-life tire challenges. Our circular approach is what helps our customers meet their goals,” said Bolder Industries CEO Tony Wibbeler in a prepared statement. “Our partnerships with Liberty Tire Recycling, Tokai Carbon, Continental Carbon and Tauber Oil unite the top brands in our industry to provide a closed-loop solution for the end-of-life tires without supply chain disruptions.”
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
