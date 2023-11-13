Eco-Products recertified as B Corporation

Eco-Products has been recertified as a B Corporation. Courtesy Eco-Products PBC.

BOULDER — Eco-Products PBC has been recertified as a B Corporation, the third time that the company has completed the certification and verification process.

Certification is granted for companies that meet “high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency,” according to a press release.

Eco-Products met score requirements of the B Impact Assessment, which rates business factors such as employee benefits; civic engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; product environmental benefits; and the impacts of business operations.

“We’re proud to once again be distinguished as a Certified B Corporation,” Ian Jacobson, president of Eco-Products, said in a prepared statement. “We share B Lab’s view that a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy is within reach, and are excited to continue the work required to help get us there.”

B Corps are required to undergo the verification process every three years, keeping them focused on continuous improvement, according to B Lab, the nonprofit organization that assesses and certifies companies as B Corps.

Eco-Products provides certified compostable products.