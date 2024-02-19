Boulder County dishes out $620K for sustainability

Landscaping professionals test electric equipment at Valmont Park in Boulder. The city is continuing its collaboration with Partners for a Clean Environment with an environmental sustainability matching grant from Boulder County to support the switch to electric commercial-grade tools. Courtesy Morgan Gardner.

BOULDER COUNTY — The municipal governments in Boulder, Erie, Jamestown, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Lyons, Nederland, and Superior recently received a combined $620,456 from the Boulder County Environmental Sustainability Matching Grants program.

“These grants are designed to address the unique needs of each community, while also encouraging collaboration in advancing environmental sustainability throughout the county,” according to a Boulder County news release.

Efforts funded by the grants include “helping commercial landscapers switch to electric equipment, creating solutions to cool down neighborhoods facing extreme heat, and offering programs and rebates to conserve energy and use clean energy for buildings,” the release said.