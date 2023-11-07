Government & Politics  November 7, 2023

Open space, affordable housing tax extensions popular in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY — A pair of measures that would extend existing taxes in Boulder County for the purpose of funding affordable-housing initiatives and open-space programs appear destined to coast to victory as of early Tuesday evening, with more than 51,000 votes counted. 

Boulder County’s Ballot Issue 1B would direct funds from an existing 0.185% sales tax toward affordable housing.

The money from this particular sliver of the sales tax pie — which is expected to exceed $17 million this year — would be used for a variety of affordable-housing efforts such as development, acquisition of property, renovations, maintenance and operations. 

The measure would also extend the 0.185% sales tax for 15 years. 

If Ballot Issue 1B fails, the 0.185% sales tax would not continue past this year. 

With Ballot Issue 1A, county voters are also voting on whether to extend a 0.05% open-space sales tax.

The 15-year extension would fund acquisition, improvement and management of natural spaces.

The portion of the sales tax in question is expected to draw in less than $5 million this year. 

The Boulder County Republicans group is opposed to both ballot issues. 

