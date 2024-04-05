Boulder County forms new Housing Department to consolidate existing services

BOULDER — The Boulder County government has formed a new Housing Department that will oversee the Boulder County Housing Authority and other existing services currently provided by staff in the county’s Housing and Human Services and Community Services departments.

“Under the new structure, a new Housing Department will harness the skills, talent, and expertise of existing teams currently working in different departments,” the Boulder County said in a news release.

County officials will conduct an internal recruitment process for a dual role that will lead BCHA and the new Housing Department.

“Accessible, affordable, and stable housing is the foundation for community health and well-being,” Boulder County commissioner Marta Loachamin said in a prepared statment. “As county commissioners, we hear regularly from residents concerned about meeting their basic housing needs, which is one of the reasons we introduced the Affordable and Attainable Housing ballot measure last year and increased existing 2024 funding for the Boulder County Housing Authority, Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, and Longmont’s Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement. Today we are building on this work by creating a structure that reflects our commitment to this topic and puts housing front and center.”