Outpost Sunsport raises $2,200 for Respite Care

FORT COLLINS — Outpost Sunsport has raised $2,200 for Respite Care Inc., a nonprofit that provides short-term care for children with developmental disabilities.

Outpost Sunsport is a Fort Collins retail shop that specializes in patio furniture and ski and snowboard equipment, rentals and outerwear.

Outpost hosted its annual Swap Sale, Oct. 5-10, which serves in part as a fundraiser for Respite Care

“Each year, the event has grown,” Outpost Sunsport owner Randy Morgan said in a prepared statement. “It is the staff’s hard work organizing the event and the generosity of the community that continues to make this event successful.”

Over the first few days of the Outpost event, patrons brought in gently used items such as skis, snowboards, boots, poles and winter apparel. Participants paid $3 per item to participate in the Swap Sale, with a percentage of the participation fees donated to Respite Care. A check for $2,200 was presented to Respite Care on Oct. 29. Learn about Respite Care here.