New fuel source now available along Front Range

Methane from landfills and manure pits has begun to be captured in Colorado in order to create 100% renewable natural gas that is used to fuel trucks and cars.

While the product still produces the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, it removes a more dangerous gas from the ecosystem, according to a report in the Colorado Sun.

BizWest this month noted Boulder venture capital money moving into this investment area.