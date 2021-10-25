Home » Industry News » Energy, Utilities & Mining



New fuel source now available along Front Range

Methane from landfills and manure pits has begun to be captured in Colorado in order to create 100% renewable natural gas that is used to fuel trucks and cars. 

While the product still produces the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, it removes a more dangerous gas from the ecosystem, according to a report in the Colorado Sun.

BizWest this month noted Boulder venture capital money moving into this investment area.


 