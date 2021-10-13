Boulder VC buys out Fort Collins investor on Italy-Colorado natural gas deal

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Saoradh Enterprise Partners LLC bought a minority stake in a chain of renewable natural gas stations that was previously held by Ward Alternative Energy LLC.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
X3CNG Colorado LLC sells compressed natural gas at fueling stations. Its website said it runs 10 stations in Colorado. Locations include Longmont, Fort Lupton, Gilcrest and two in Greeley.
Stations are used by commercial and government fleets, and X3CNG plans to begin offering renewable natural gas at its stations, a Saoradh press release said.
X3CNG has local offices in Westminster. It’s based in New York and majority owned by X3Energy in Parma, Italy. The Italian company buys and runs CNG and liquid natural gas stations there.
Saoradh is a Boulder VC firm investing in clean tech; it bought the X3CNG stake via its advanced fuel vehicles and technologies fund. The portfolio includes Commerce City-based Redmark CNG Services LLC, providing fuel station services and Forge Nano Inc. in Thornton, which makes nano coatings.
The Saoradh press release noted a $5.4 billion state transportation bill that “includes hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives for advanced fuel vehicles.” A transportation roundtable last week discussed the new law as well as some of its carbon and greenhouse gas reduction implications.
Ward Alternative Energy shares a Fort Collins address with several companies including one that leases, sells and services oilfield and gas and vapor recovery equipment.
© BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Saoradh Enterprise Partners LLC bought a minority stake in a chain of renewable natural gas stations that was previously held by Ward Alternative Energy LLC.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
X3CNG Colorado LLC sells compressed natural gas at fueling stations. Its website said it runs 10 stations in Colorado. Locations include Longmont, Fort Lupton, Gilcrest and two in Greeley.
Stations are used by commercial and government fleets, and X3CNG plans to begin offering renewable natural gas at its stations, a Saoradh press release said.
X3CNG has local offices in Westminster. It’s based in New York and majority owned by X3Energy in Parma, Italy. The Italian company buys and runs CNG and liquid natural gas stations there.
Saoradh is a Boulder VC firm investing in clean tech; it bought the X3CNG stake via its advanced fuel vehicles and technologies fund. The portfolio includes Commerce City-based Redmark CNG Services LLC, providing fuel station services and Forge Nano Inc. in Thornton, which makes nano coatings.
The Saoradh press release noted a $5.4 billion state transportation bill that “includes hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives for advanced fuel vehicles.” A transportation roundtable last week discussed the new law as well as some of its carbon and greenhouse gas reduction implications.
Ward Alternative Energy shares a Fort…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!