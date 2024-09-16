Xcel plans to reduce natural-gas bills for fourth quarter Electric bills to remain flat

BizWest Staff

DENVER — Xcel Energy Colorado has requested approval from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reduce customer natural-gas bills for the last three months of the year.

That will mean on average, a 10.54%, or $9.15, reduction on residential monthly bills and an 11.08%, or $42.04, reduction for typical small businesses from the same time last year. That is providing the weather remains stable, Xcel reports in a press release.

Residential customers are expected to see a decrease of 13 cents per month on their electric bills, while small businesses would pay approximately 91 cents more on a typical monthly bill compared with the third quarter of 2024, according to a news release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

If approved, the new rates will go into effect Oct. 1 until the end of the year.

With minor exceptions, according to the press release, “costs associated with increases or decreases through these electric and natural gas adjustments are passed along to customers on a dollar-per-dollar basis. Xcel Energy does not profit from an increase in natural gas or electricity fuel prices.”

Xcel encourages customers who struggle with paying their utility bills to reach out, as the company can offer payment plans, energy assistance programs or structure bills based on monthly averages.

Customers can learn more about Xcel Energy’s energy assistance programs at xcelenergy.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-895-4999.