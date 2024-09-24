Public invited to view Larimer County draft water master plan

Chimney Hollow reservoir. Photo courtesy Aliy Louie

FORT COLLINS — A first draft of the proposed Larimer County Water Master Plan will be presented to the public at an open house in October.

Although Larimer County is not a water provider, it collaborates with its regional partners on the master plan to use its current and future water resources wisely, since water resources are vital for the region’s prosperity, health, tourism, agriculture and economic well-being.

Larimer County Community Development will hold the open house for the public to view the plan from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the first-floor hearing room of the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Following the open house, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners and Planning Commission will hold a joint work session to discuss strategies for the proposed water master plan. While the public is invited to listen, there will be no public comment or participation. However, there will be opportunities for public comment at future public hearings.

The water master plan began in mid-2023, building on findings from a regional water study and other local water resource initiatives. Its focus is on the long-term planning for water supply, forest health, water security, growth and land use. Goals of the master plan include minimizing threats to watersheds from hazards such as floods and wildfires, promoting collaboration to support water sustainability, enhancing community understanding of water resources, aligning land-use planning with water resource needs, and improving water efficiency and conservation measures.