New housing advocacy group forms in Longmont

LONGMONT — A group of Longmont residents, business leaders and civic officials have formed Prosper Longmont, a new group that advocates for housing attainability in the city.
The organization, according to a news release, has four main objectives:
● Do no harm: Advocate for policies that don’t negatively impact housing attainability.
● Set goals and measure progress: Take a data-informed approach to defining affordability and set targets for future creation of attainable housing.
● Align policy and process with vision: Work with elected leaders and city staff to identify and address barriers that exist in the current code, zoning, and development review process.
● Innovate and create: Improve attainability for all individuals regardless of race, age, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.
“We have a workforce crisis happening in Longmont,” Eric Wallace, president of Left Hand Brewing Co. and founding member of Prosper Longmont, said in the release. “Prosper Longmont was founded because we believe the current policies and decisions impacting affordable and workforce housing are exacerbating the housing crisis in our community, not improving it. We are taking action because the time is now. The choice is not grow or grow not, it is to decide how to wisely manage the growth that is happening. And the answer is attainable housing.”
