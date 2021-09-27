Restaurant industry start-up moving HQ out-of-state

BROOMFIELD — A business development software maker for restaurants, DiningTek, will move its headquarters to Kentucky after winning one of eight, $100,000 investments in a start-ups competition there.
CEO Jaspal Singh said the company will maintain its Broomfield offices at the Vail Resorts Management Co. building on Interlocken Crescent. It has 16 employees in the state.
The competition was through Louisville, Kentucky-based investment group Render Capital. Being based in or moving to the city is a requirement of securing the funds.
“We will be headquartered in Louisville,” Singh said, “but our plan is to maintain a Colorado office.”
He said DiningTek’s aim is to be national and multiple locations are part of that. The headquarters gets a foothold for the software maker in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. “We need to be in the region,” he said.
Singh co-founded the company with Linda Sonnett Carlson. It automates marketing to bring patrons into restaurants. Online sales for takeout and reservations for in-person eating are in the mix but delivery isn’t, Singh said. Many companies are battling in the delivery arena, he said. DiningTek also works with food trucks and food wholesalers.
DiningTek is a dba for Delaware-registered Dining Software Group Inc. Singh and Sonnett Carlson took third and won $7,000 in the UNC Monfort College of Business Entrepreneurial Challenge in March.
