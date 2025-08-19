Mackin to resign Visit Estes Park post

ESTES PARK — Cindy Mackin will resign effective Wednesday as community engagement director at Visit Estes Park, the local marketing district for the tourism-dependent town at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to the Estes Valley Voice, Mackin had been considered for the CEO position in January to fill the post vacated last year when Kara Franker took a similar job in Florida. But on May 6 she was placed on administrative leave because of undisclosed internal issues. The CEO position is still vacant 11 months later.

Mackin, a 2020 BizWest Women of Distinction honoree, was hired by Visit Estes Park in April 2024 after serving 12 years as director of Visit Loveland.

