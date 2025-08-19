Quid Novi explores scams, grift and innovations to combat them

LOVELAND — Quid Novi, a thought-leader organization in Northern Colorado that attempts to shed light on innovations, embarked on a two-part “Scammers, Fraudsters and Grifters” program in July to explore scams and why they happen. Part 2 of that discussion will occur next week when Kelli Maes and Elevations Credit Union will provide insights on how to prevent scams and repair damage when they occur.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 26, in the Collaboratory Room, just east of Grimm Brothers Brewery in Building B at The Forge, a center for innovation created on the former Hewlett-Packard campus at 815 14th St. SW. in Loveland. A $20 admission will be charged, which includes hors d’oeuvres. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Quid Novi events are always the last Tuesday of the month.

In its next session, Quid Novi will explore businesses that made their way onto the television program “Shark Tank,” where wealthy investors hear pitches about startups. Additional information, and pre-registration information, can be found at QuidNovi.io.

