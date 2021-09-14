Crocs introduces ‘bio-based’ shoe material in push for zero carbon emissions

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), as part of its efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, has introduced Croslite, a biologically based plasticized material made from chemical waste and byproducts that will be used to make Crocs footwear.
The Croslite material will be built into Crocs’ existing product line. Shoes made with the new material will hit stores next year, the company said in a news release.
“By starting with our iconic product, backed by a first-to-market solution, we’re taking a bold step forward to create lower carbon footprint footwear while making it inherently simple for our partners and consumers to join us on our journey to net zero,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in the release.
Crocs’ push for net zero emissions also involves transitioning to renewably sourced energy in its offices and distribution centers, and purchasing carbon credits to offset emissions.
