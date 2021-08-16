AI podcast platform firm registers future shares

BizWest Staff

Sponsored Content Register for Women of Distinction event

BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations. Read More

BOULDER — Auddia Inc. (Nasdaq: AUUD) said last week in securities filings that it’s registering about two million shares worth $7.5 million for its equity incentive plans and awarded many of the new future shares to company officers and directors.

Founder, director, and executive chairman Jeff Thramann, who owned 2.8 million shares or 22.5% of the company as of Feb 16, received restricted stock units entitling him to receive 150,000 shares over the next three years.

Three other directors — Stephen Deitsch, Tim Hanlon, and Tom Birch — received restricted stock units entitling each to receive 91,500 shares over the next four years, as long as they’re still board members.

Auddia’s chief financial officer, Brian Hoff, who joined the company in April, received an inducement stock option to buy 185,000 shares over the next four years at $2.79 apiece.

CEO Michael Lawless and Peter Shoebridge, chief technology officer, also each received a similar deal: the right to buy 150,000 shares at $2.79 each; one-fourth is available for each immediately, with the rest coming over three years.

Lawless and Shoebridge also got option grants for 283,000 shares and 106,000 shares, respectively, each subject to shareholder approval of Auddia’s overall equity incentive plan amendments.

Separately, Auddia Inc. reported quarterly results in an SEC filing Friday.

Auddia shares closed Monday at $3.08 for a $38 million market cap.

Vesting periods for awards begin in February 2022.

Auddia currently has 12.4 million shares outstanding.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC