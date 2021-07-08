Greeley native named music director at Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra

GREELEY — Lowell Graham is the new music director at the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra.

The GPO’s new musical leader steps into the position bringing local connections: Graham is a Greeley native and University of Northern Colorado graduate .

The former music professor and chair of the music department at the University of Texas at El Paso, he became the first person to be awarded the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in orchestral conducting from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in 1977, according to a GPO news release.

His experience also includes roles with the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra, the Virginia Symphony, the Spokane Symphony, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, the American Promenade Orchestra and many other musical organizations.