Brambila a tireless advocate for minority entrepreneurs

BOULDER — Ron Brambila is among nine individuals to be inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame.

The hall’s Class of 2025 will be honored Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oleg Ave. in Boulder. Other inductees include Kena Guttridge and Mark Guttridge, Josie Heath and Rollie Heath, Dee Perry, Art Stapp and Debbi Stapp, and Bert Steele.

A visionary in economic development, business mentorship and community empowerment, Brambila has spent more than five decades fostering business resilience, advocating for minority entrepreneurs and shaping policies that drive sustainable growth. He has provided crucial guidance to help keep businesses operating through economic crises, and has spearheaded initiatives to support affordable housing, workforce development and equitable grant distribution.

A tireless advocate for Latino-owned enterprises, Brambila has been instrumental in securing resources and funding to level the playing field for underrepresented business owners.

His expertise includes sharing his skills at small-business, workforce, economic and community development with numerous nonprofit entities and local, state, federal and indigenous tribal governments. He also has provided international project management for U.S. companies and foundations doing business in Mexico.

He has been part of the team at Erie-based Monarca Group, a woman- and minority-owned consulting organization that helps clients engage and communicate effectively with diverse communities.

Brambila also worked with a rural council of governments, minority businesses and nonprofit economic development efforts. He has served as a managing principal for two national training and technical assistance firms on federal government contracts.Tickets for the induction ceremony are available at halloffamebiz.com.

