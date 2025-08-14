University of Colorado gifted 476 acres for ecological studies

BOULDER — University of Colorado graduate Linda Holubar Sanabria recently gifted the 476-acre Spruce Gulch Wildlife and Research Reserve in Boulder County — along with endowment funds to support ecological and academic work at the site — to the school.



The property and endowment funds are valued at $10.4 million, according to a CU news release.

“Faculty and students at the university’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research have conducted research at Spruce Gulch for almost 25 years,” the release said.

Spruce Gulch had been in the Holubar family for almost 100 years.

“Our gift to the university was conditional on the easement and additional preservation terms,” Holubar said in the release. “Having grown up on this land and having it be a part of my family for almost a century, I view it as my heart and soul and want nothing more than to protect it.”

