Inotiv adds services, brings aboard new director

FORT COLLINS — Inotiv Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV), a contract research company based in West Lafayette, Indiana, with a facility in Fort Collins, has added medical device pathology to its suite of nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services.

Medical device pathology will be led by Dr. Nicolette Jackson from the Fort Collins location. She recently joined the company as a director.

In a statement, the company said it began supporting medical device clients with the 2019 acquisition of Preclinical Research Services Inc. in Fort Collins. The Fort Collins site brought expertise in surgical and pharmacology models to support the medical device industry.

Inotiv has a team of board certified veterinary clinical and anatomic pathologists who have focused on supporting pharmaceutical research and development. Histology and pathology services supporting the company’s medical device clients, however, often were outsourced to third parties.

“I am pleased to announce that we are now able to provide broader and more comprehensive in-house services to our medical device clients,” Dr. Don Maul, the company’s senior vice president, Surgical Models, said in a written statement. “We believe Dr. Jackson’s experience and expertise will enable us to significantly reduce our dependence on outside contractors for medical device pathology.”

“I am excited to join a company with such a broad service offering and exceptional reputation,” Dr. Jackson said. “I’ve collaborated with the team at the Fort Collins site for many years, and I look forward to supporting Inotiv’s medical device clients on a full-time basis.”

Jackson is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists. She holds a DVM from Kansas State University, a master of science in biomedical science from Texas A&M, and a bachelor of science in biological and agricultural engineering from Kansas State. She is chair of the Medical Device Scientific Interest Group and a member of the Medical Device Implant Site Evaluation Working Group in the Society of Toxicologic Pathology.

