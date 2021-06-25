Nutrition Business Journal partners with ClearCut Analytics

BOULDER — Nutrition Business Journal, a publication from Boulder-based New Hope Network, is partnering with e-commerce data solutions ClearCut Analytics to provide subscribers with analytics tools for the consumer packaged goods and natural products industries.

“Data from ClearCut Analytics will enhance NBJ’s existing market size estimates for e-commerce to better inform decision-makers from retailers to brands, service providers and investors,” according to a New Hope news release.

“We are excited to better serve the natural products industry through partnering with ClearCut Analytics. Making insight into e-commerce sales available to our audience during a time with shifting consumer shopping patterns will benefit exhibitors, investors, service providers, and of course the natural products retail audience,” New Hope vice president of business insights Eric Pierce said in the release. “Data about what is selling online not only improves our market modeling, but also provides insight into consumer sales patterns that can inform and influence decision making for physical retail as well.”

