PNC names Colorado leadership after BBVA takeover

PITTSBURGH — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) closed on the acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. this week and has assembled a leadership team for its Colorado market, which will be led by regional president Ryan Beiser.

Beiser is also PNC’s head of commercial banking in the state.

While its presence is growing with the BBVA acquisition, PNC has been in Denver for three years with Beiser at the helm.

Joining Beiser in the Colorado market are:

Bremmer Kneib, corporate banking market leader, formerly corporate banking group manager for PNC.

Ellen Sandberg, client and community relations director, currently serving in this role for PNC.

Christina Raya, market leader with PNC Wealth Management, currently serving in this role for PNC.

Shawn Thompson commercial group manager, formerly Colorado Springs market president at BBVA.

“Our local delivery of products, services and expertise guides everything we do to support our customers and the community,” PNC executive vice president Louis Cestello said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to continue expanding our presence and serving consumers and businesses across Colorado.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC