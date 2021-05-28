Funding Friday: Health care SPACs, plant-based meat, payment facilitators

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
• Cytocom Inc. CEO Michael Handley launched a special purpose acquisition company out of Fort Collins, seeking to raise up to $115 million for a future merger with a clinical pharmaceutical company seeking to go public.
• Meati raised $18 million in debt financing as part of its lease and build-out of a 76,500-square-foot production facility in Thornton. The Boulder company formerly known as Emergy Inc. produces plant-based meat alternatives that mimic the texture of whole cuts of protein and is planning a commercial launch as early as this year.
• Boulder-based Tilled Inc. raised $11 million in its Series A. The company is aiming to commercialize a platform for software companies to build custom payment facilitation programs that strike a balance of gaining revenue payments without taking on the cost of compliance.
Other rounds this week (Source: SEC):
May 28: 1 Park LLC, Boulder, $405,000 target reached.
May 26: Congruex LLC, Boulder, $250,000 target reached.
May 24: Plantgem Inc., Boulder, $1.32 million target reached.
