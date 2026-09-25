BizWest seeks input on economy for Q4

BizWest is seeking input for its quarterly CEO Roundtable Executive Survey, focusing on expectations for the economy in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The survey of C-level executives supports the publication’s CEO Roundtable program, where business leaders regularly gather to discuss the latest industry trends, challenges and opportunities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 30. Complete the survey here. Survey responses will be tabulated for a future BizWest article.

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