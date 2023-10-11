Banking & Finance  October 11, 2023

Renovated Elevations branch opens at University of Colorado

BizWest Staff
The newly reopened Elevations Credit Union branch at the University of Colorado’s Boulder campus is in the University Memorial Center. Courtesy Elevations.

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union this month reopened its branch on the Boulder campus of the University of Colorado after a brief closure for renovations. 

The nearly 1,000-square-foot branch is located in the University Memorial Center.

“The full-service branch offers consumer banking tailored to CU students and supporters as well as other services such as wealth management, auto loans, energy loans and credit cards,” Elevations said in a prepared statement.

