Renovated Elevations branch opens at University of Colorado
BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union this month reopened its branch on the Boulder campus of the University of Colorado after a brief closure for renovations.
The nearly 1,000-square-foot branch is located in the University Memorial Center.
“The full-service branch offers consumer banking tailored to CU students and supporters as well as other services such as wealth management, auto loans, energy loans and credit cards,” Elevations said in a prepared statement.
