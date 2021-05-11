Crocs to give away 10K pairs per day to health-care workers

BROOMFIELD — Casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is giving away 10,000 pairs of its shoes each day through May 14 to health-care workers as part of its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
In 2020, Crocs donated more than 860,000 pairs of shoes globally – valued at $40 million – to health-care workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, according to a company news release.
“We are thrilled to bring back our ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ program and celebrate our frontline health-care heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in the release. “Last year’s program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day.”
To request a free pair of Crocs shoes with free shipping, visit www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is giving away 10,000 pairs of its shoes each day through May 14 to health-care workers as part of its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program.
In 2020, Crocs donated more than 860,000 pairs of shoes globally – valued at $40 million – to health-care workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, according to a company news release.
“We are thrilled to bring back our ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ program and celebrate our frontline health-care heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in the release. “Last year’s program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day.”
To request a free pair of Crocs shoes with free shipping, visit www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.