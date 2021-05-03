CU Boulder launches accelerator for COVID-19 innovations

BOULDER — Venture Partners at CU Boulder, the technology-commercialization arm of the University of Colorado Boulder, has launched a new accelerator to commercialize COVID-19- related research.
The Pandemic Hyper Accelerator for Science and Technology, or PHAST, will work to commercialize diagnostics, environmental sensors, supply-chain innovations and more, according to an article posted on the Venture Partners website.
The six-month accelerator will begin virtually in June, with participants receiving entrepreneurial training, funding and mentorship valued at $75,000. The program will be conducted in partnership with the Rockies Venture Club, with participants required to complete RVC’s one-week HyperAccelerator.
PHAST was selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s “Scaling Pandemic Resilience through Innovation and Technology,” or SPRINT, Challenge, with a local match of $125,000.
PHAST is accepting applications through May 21. Faculty, students and staff with COVID-19-related innovations may apply here.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Venture Partners at CU Boulder, the technology-commercialization arm of the University of Colorado Boulder, has launched a new accelerator to commercialize COVID-19- related research.
The Pandemic Hyper Accelerator for Science and Technology, or PHAST, will work to commercialize diagnostics, environmental sensors, supply-chain innovations and more, according to an article posted on the Venture Partners website.
The six-month accelerator will begin virtually in June, with participants receiving entrepreneurial training, funding and mentorship valued at $75,000. The program will be conducted in partnership with the Rockies Venture Club, with participants required to complete RVC’s one-week HyperAccelerator.
PHAST was selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s “Scaling Pandemic Resilience through Innovation and Technology,” or SPRINT, Challenge, with a local match of $125,000.
PHAST is accepting applications through May 21. Faculty, students and staff with COVID-19-related innovations may apply here.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.