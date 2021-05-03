CU Boulder launches accelerator for COVID-19 innovations

BOULDER — Venture Partners at CU Boulder, the technology-commercialization arm of the University of Colorado Boulder, has launched a new accelerator to commercialize COVID-19- related research.

The Pandemic Hyper Accelerator for Science and Technology, or PHAST, will work to commercialize diagnostics, environmental sensors, supply-chain innovations and more, according to an article posted on the Venture Partners website.

The six-month accelerator will begin virtually in June, with participants receiving entrepreneurial training, funding and mentorship valued at $75,000. The program will be conducted in partnership with the Rockies Venture Club, with participants required to complete RVC’s one-week HyperAccelerator.

PHAST was selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s “Scaling Pandemic Resilience through Innovation and Technology,” or SPRINT, Challenge, with a local match of $125,000.

PHAST is accepting applications through May 21. Faculty, students and staff with COVID-19-related innovations may apply here.

