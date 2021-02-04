LightDeck Diagnostics raises $9.9M

BOULDER — LightDeck Diagnostics, a firm building equipment for rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 and other illnesses, has raised an additional $9.9 million.
The Boulder company raised those funds by selling a combination of equity and future warrants, according to a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week. The funds were reported by Mbio Diagnostics Inc., one of the two diagnostics companies that combined last summer.
LightDeck produces machines that scan patient samples to determine the presence of various health-related signals, such as COVID-19 antibodies, cardiac arrest markers or sepsis and other toxins.
The company has now raised approximately $45.75 million in venture-capital funds, according to previous SEC disclosures.
It’s unclear for what those funds will be used. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
