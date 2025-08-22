Arts & Entertainment  August 22, 2025

Hollywood mogul invests in Kimbal Musk’s drone entertainment firm

Katzenberg will help Nova develop ‘Sky Stories’

BOULDER — Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood mogul who co-founded movie studio Dreamworks Pictures and led Walt Disney Studios and Paramount Pictures, has, through his venture-capital firm WndrCo, invested in Kimbal Musk’s Boulder-based drone entertainment company Nova Sky Stories LLC.

Katzenberg, who leads WndrCo with business partner Sujay Jaswa, will serve on Nova’s board of directors.

“Nova has established itself as the pioneer of sky-based entertainment, creating a new genre of long form Sky Stories powered by state-of-the-art drone technology. The company has transformed live performance by merging technical innovation with artistic storytelling to craft captivating narratives in the sky through light, music,…

