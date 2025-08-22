Pivot Energy contributes $60K to CSU climate research

FORT COLLINS — Denver-based renewable-energy power producer Pivot Energy Inc. recently gifted $60,000 to Colorado State University’s Dryland Ecology and Management Lab.

“The funding will support the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive research on dryland ecosystems with solar projects in the Desert Southwest,” Pivot said in a news release.

CSU’s Dryland Ecology and Management Lab is housed in the Warner College of Natural Resources and “serves as a central climate research hub … where ecologists explore solutions for making dryland ecosystems more resilient to global change,” the release said.

“Pivot Energy is thrilled to collaborate with CSU by utilizing its expertise to research and develop emerging climate solutions, and be part of this new, innovative research,” Pivot director of operations Angie Burke said in the release. “We donated this grant to support integral dryland ecosystem research efforts, benefitting Pivot’s agrivoltaics program, which comprises livestock grazing, habitat enhancement, and crop production, the key pillars of the program.

