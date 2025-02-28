Platte River Power Authority selects chair, vice chair

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins mayor Jeni Ardt is the new board chair of the Platte River Power Authority for 2025.

The board of directors also named Gary Hall, mayor of Estes Park, as vice chair. Their appointments are effective immediately.

“Jeni is a tireless advocate for the value of public power and understands the need for continued collaboration across all owner communities as we pursue this energy transition,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a news release. “I look forward to her continued advocacy for Platte River and thoughtful leadership as the board chair.”

Arndt previously served as vice chair of the board and is now in her second term as

mayor of Fort Collins. She has been on Platte River’s board since 2021. Jeni Arndt, mayor of Fort Collins, is the new board chair for the Platte River Power Authority. Courtesy PRPA

Hall was elected to serve as mayor of Estes Park in April 2024. He spent 18 years with

Estes Park Health before retiring in September 2023, the release stated. Hall has lived in Estes Park since 2003.

Arndt replaces Kevin Gertig, director of Loveland Water and Power, who served as chair since 2024. Gertig retired earlier this month with a 49-year career in public service. Hall will take over Arndt’s previously held position as vice chair.

The board also welcomed Sharon Israel, who recently replaced Gertig as utilities director for the City of Loveland. Israel began her career in public service in 2000.

