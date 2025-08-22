 August 22, 2025

Firehouse Subs to open at Greeley’s Westlake Village

Firehouse Subs will occupy a space in the Westlake Village Shopping Center in Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest.
After years of behind-the-scenes work by the franchise owners, a Firehouse Subs restaurant is expected to open on Sept. 15 in the Westlake Village Shopping Center at 2000 35th Ave. in Greeley.

Beth Potter
