Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Denver’s My Neighbor Felix to open Boulder outpost

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — My Neighbor Felix, a Mexican restaurant concept in Denver’s Lower Highlands neighborhood, is planning a second location in Boulder. 

The restaurant is operated by Lotus Concepts and founder Francois Safieddine. Kasie Waxman will serve as vice president of operations at the Boulder location, according to a company news release.

The Boulder My Neighbor Felix is expected to open this spring. 

Additional locations are planned in Centennial, Colorado Springs and Thorton, the release said. 

 

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC


 