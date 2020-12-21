Regional orthopedics groups to complete merger

FORT COLLINS — Orthopedics groups based in Fort Collins and Longmont will complete their merger, effective Jan. 1.

Fort Collins-based Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies and Longmont-based Front Range Orthopedics & Spine will combine under the OCR umbrella. The deal was first announced in June and originally was scheduled to close Oct. 1.

The companies said in a press release that the merger “forms the largest privately owned fully vertically integrated orthopedic and spine medical group in Colorado, and one of the largest in the United States.”

The combined company will employ 600 workers operating from seven locations in Fort Collins, Frederick, Greeley, Lafayette, Longmont, Loveland and Westminster.

Full integration of the two companies will occur over several years, the company said.

OCR and FROC provide orthopedic trauma coverage at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, UCHealth Greeley Hospital, Longmont United Hospital, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, St. Anthony’s North in Westminster and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.