Northern Colorado orthopedics groups to merge in October

The Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies and Front Range Orthopedics & Spine have agreed to merge later this fall, a move that will bring eight locations in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley under the same name.
In a joint statement, the two groups said they will close the merger Oct. 1, when FROS will be described as a branch of OCR. Over the next two years, all of the locations will be rebranded to OCR.
The tie-up will create an entity employing about 600 people across eight locations. FROS’ locations cover the Boulder Valley in Longmont, Frederick, Westminster and Lafayette, while OCR covers Northern Colorado, with two locations in Fort Collins and branches in Loveland and Greeley.
It’s unclear how much the combined companies generated in revenue last year, or if the merger and its combining of both medical and business staff will lead to any change in staffing levels. A spokeswoman for OCR declined to comment further when reached by BizWest Wednesday afternoon.
