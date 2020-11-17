Florida home builder buys south Fort Collins lots for $23.57M

FORT COLLINS — Dream Finders Homes, a national home-building firm, has acquired land slated for 205 future single-family homes in south Fort Collins for $23.57 million.
A subsidiary owned by the Jacksonville, Florida-based Dream Finders purchased the approximately 34-acre property from a subsidiary owned by Fort Collins developer JD Padilla in a deal that closed Oct. 29, according to Larimer County property records.
Padilla’s subsidiary still controls a portion of land near the intersection of Rosen Drive and South Timberline Road just southeast of the Dream Finders-acquired lots that are platted for homes, along with large portions of land slated for future parks, open space and drainage.
The homes are within the Rennat subdivision, directly north of the intersection of Rosen Drive and Red Willow Drive.
Approximate location of the Rennat subdivision
The subdivision, which was annexed by the Fort Collins City Council in 2017, calls for 205 homes split between 151 standalone houses and 54 townhomes. While city records show the project has been approved for development by local officials, it’s slightly scaled down from initial plans last August that called for 215 homes.
Padilla did not return a request for comment Monday afternoon, and Dream Finders’ Colorado office was unable to supply additional information.
Dream Finders has built housing communities in Severance, Longmont and Berthoud, along with communities in Aurora, Littleton and Castle Rock.
