Developer proposes 215-home development in southeast Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins-based Post Modern Development Inc. has submitted initial plans to build 215 new homes and duplexes on the city’s southeast side.

The project, dubbed the Rennat Subdivision, would build 153 single-family detached homes and 62 duplexes on an undeveloped 57.8-acre site at 6015 S. Timberline Road, according to application documents.

TB Group Inc., a Berthoud-based landscape architecture firm representing the project, said the subdivision will also have a 2.35-acre park and preserve a wetland area in the area.

The site is just south of the Hansen Farm Development, a 240-unit apartment complex which has been in the works since 2017.

It’s unclear how soon Post Modern plans to start construction or how it will price the homes. Post Modern President JM Padilla did not return a request for comment Monday morning.