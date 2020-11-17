CU, Techstars partner for grad credits, jobs pipeline

BOULDER — The University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business and Boulder-based startup accelerator Techstars are partnering to launch the Leeds + Techstars Elevate program, which provides founders with continuing education opportunities and connects CU students with Techstars firms.
Northeastern University in Boston is also a participant in the program, which awards graduate degree credits to Techstars alumni and helps college students and graduates get hired by Techstars companies around the world, according to news releases from CU and the accelerator.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
The Leeds + Techstars Elevate program is “a game-changing opportunity for our students and alumni,” Leeds School dean Sharon Matusik said in a prepared statement. “Techstars is the best entrepreneurial network on the planet, and this puts our students and graduates in the middle of that ecosystem while also allowing Techstars alumni a head start in the continuation of their own educational journeys.”
For more information, visit leeds.ly/techstars.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — The University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business and Boulder-based startup accelerator Techstars are partnering to launch the Leeds + Techstars Elevate program, which provides founders with continuing education opportunities and connects CU students with Techstars firms.
Northeastern University in Boston is also a participant in the program, which awards graduate degree credits to Techstars alumni and helps college students and graduates get hired by Techstars companies around the world, according to news releases from CU and the accelerator.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.
The Leeds + Techstars Elevate program is “a game-changing opportunity for our students and alumni,” Leeds School dean Sharon Matusik said in a prepared statement. “Techstars is the best entrepreneurial network on the planet, and this puts our students and graduates in the middle of that ecosystem while also allowing Techstars alumni a head start in the continuation of their own educational journeys.”
For more information, visit leeds.ly/techstars.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.