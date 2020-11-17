CU, Techstars partner for grad credits, jobs pipeline

BOULDER — The University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business and Boulder-based startup accelerator Techstars are partnering to launch the Leeds + Techstars Elevate program, which provides founders with continuing education opportunities and connects CU students with Techstars firms.

Northeastern University in Boston is also a participant in the program, which awards graduate degree credits to Techstars alumni and helps college students and graduates get hired by Techstars companies around the world, according to news releases from CU and the accelerator.

The Leeds + Techstars Elevate program is “a game-changing opportunity for our students and alumni,” Leeds School dean Sharon Matusik said in a prepared statement. “Techstars is the best entrepreneurial network on the planet, and this puts our students and graduates in the middle of that ecosystem while also allowing Techstars alumni a head start in the continuation of their own educational journeys.”

For more information, visit leeds.ly/techstars.

