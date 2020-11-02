Domino’s delivers agency of record tag to Boulder’s WorkInProgress 

BOULDER — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announced Monday that Boulder’s WorkInProgress LLC has been named the pizza giant’s new advertising agency of record.

“WorkInProgress is filled with strong talent, creative minds and extensive experience in creating meaningful brand actions,” Domino’s chief marketing officer Art D’Elia said in a news release. “The fact that it is an independent agency means it has the flexibility and nimbleness we need during these quickly changing times. This is the right agency model and team for Domino’s moving forward.”

WorkInProgressm, which was named a Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age in 2020, will lead the firm’s creative execution, brand strategy and digital design efforts.

“We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to partner with Domino’s,” WorkInProgress chief creative officer said in the release. “WorkInProgress is a small business, like the hundreds of Domino’s franchises across the country. And ultimately, the work we do is in service of them. We take that responsibility very seriously and can’t wait to tackle the future supporting a brand that believes in taking bold action.”

WorkInProgress, which has a three-year contract with Domino’s, takes over the agency of record role from Crispin Porter + Bogusky. CPB has strong Boulder ties as well. The firm has an office in the city and Alex Bogusky is a Boulder resident.

